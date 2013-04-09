Global Network Marketing Company Offers Revenue Sharing Opportunity for the Entire Year

Spring Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Skinny Body Care, a two-year old network marketing company that sells all-natural weight loss and skin care products worldwide, announced the final 30 days of their new Pacesetters Club. The club offers an opportunity for members to earn a share of 1% of the company's revenue for this entire year. Club members are also awarded with a Certificate of Achievement and special pin from our Founder, front row seating at all company events, and exclusive club only access to a once per month business building training calls with top leaders and CEO, Ben Glinsky.



Anyone who joins the company as a distributor by April 30, 2013, and enrolls three new paid members in their first 30 days qualifies for the club. The three paid member enrollment qualification can include either new preferred customers, new personally sponsored distributors, or a combination of both. The Pacesetters club pool will include all of the revenue for 2013 since January 1, 2013. Revenue shares will be paid out to club members the first week of January, 2014.



"This club is an unparalleled opportunity to earn a share of the company revenue, not just their profits. Skinny Body Care did almost $1 million in revenue in January 2013 and continues to grow rapidly, so crunching the numbers is so exciting," said Mikayla Martinsen, Gold Distributor. "In the first 15 days of the February, 417 members qualified for the Pacesetter club, which is just as exciting because it shows that anyone can do it. All you need is three."



To become a distributor, Skinny Body Care requires prospective members choose from various product packages and pay a $10 sign up fee. The membership includes a complete business back office, with website tracking, several promotional webpages in different languages, marketing tools, free training - all at no additional cost. Product purchases come with a 30-day money back guarantee and prospective members can take a free tour before deciding to join. Complete details can be found at: http://www.skinnybodycaretour.com



About Skinny Body Care

Skinny Body Care uses a direct sales business model to drive product sales while empowering it's distributors with the freedom of their own home businesses. The company has a multi-level compensation plan that offers weekly and monthly pay, up to 100% generational check matching bonuses, rank advancement bonuses in the form of cash, cars, and more! For more information visit http://www.skinnybodycaretour.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Person's Name: Mikayla Martinsen

Email address: info@skinnybodycaretour.com

Company Location: Flower Mound, TX

Website: http://www.skinnybodycaretour.com