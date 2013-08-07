Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Network Outsourcing Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Network Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67 percent CAGR percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased profitability obtained when using network outsourcing. The Global Network Outsourcing market has also been witnessing an increasing number of end-to-end solutions. However, the minimal adoption of network outsourcing in the US could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Network Outsourcing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Network Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Ericsson Inc., HP Co., IBM Corp., and Nokia Siemens Networks.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alcatel Lucent, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Motorola Inc., Nortel Networks Corp., Tellabs Inc., UTStarcom Inc, and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



