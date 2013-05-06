Global Network Processor and Co-processor Market 2011-2015 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Global Network Processor and Co-processor market to grow at a CAGR of 6.26 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing popularity of network processors in access and metro applications. The Global Network Processor and Co-processor market has also been witnessing the development of multicore processors. However, the increasing technological complexity of network standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Network Processor and Co-processor Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Network Processor and Co-processor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Broadcom Corp., EZchip Semiconductor Ltd., Intel Corp., LSI Corp., and Renesas Electronics Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Applied Micro Circuits Corp., Cavium Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., PMC-Sierra Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., IBM Corp., and Fujitsu Ltd.



