Global Network Security Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The global network security market is experiencing constant growth as a result of the growing virtualization of servers leading to adoption of newer network security solutions. There is also an increasing use of network security solutions by small and medium-sized businesses. The growing complexity of the IT infrastructure is the major challenge faced by the network security market, which is affecting the growth rate of this industry. Another major factor contributing to the growth of the network security industry is the rising demand for workforce mobility that is necessitating improved security solutions for protecting laptops, PDAs, and smart phones from malwares and cyber attacks. As there is an increase in complexity of the IT infrastructure, more robust and complete solutions will be required to ensure safety of network. Development in network technology to ensure better safety solutions is helping in the growth of the network security industry.



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Majority of firms connected to the Internet are aware of vulnerability of data to cyber attacks, which encourages the need for network security tools. Most government offices and private firms are implementing appropriate network security technologies and procedures to maintain confidentiality of information in order to avoid making that information vulnerable to any kind of threats.



Market Segmentation

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Gateways

Low End Hybrid Solutions

High End Hybrid Solutions

Next Generation Hybrid Solutions

Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems (IDS/IDP)



This research report on the network security market analyzes its market segmentation and major geographies. Geographical regions analyzed under this research study are



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for the near future. The report also includes an analysis of the recent developments in the network security industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. It also provides a review of the micro and macro factors essential from the point of view of the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Some of the major players dominating this market are Cisco Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., IBM ISS, McAfee, Alcatel, Assured Digital, Avaya, Computer Associates, CyberGuard, Enterasys, Fortress, Intrusion, ISS, Lucent, NetScreen, Network Associates, NFR, Nokia, Nortel, SonicWall, Symantec, WatchGuard, and others.



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