Global Network Testing Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global Network Testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.17 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is better end-user experiences. The Global Network Testing market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of LTE technology. However, financial constraints of network operators could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Network Testing Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Network Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Anite Plc., Ascom Holding AG., Dingli Communications Corp. Ltd. and SwissQual AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Tektronix Communications Inc., Anritsu Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., and Spirent Communications plc.



