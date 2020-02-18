Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Summary



WiseGuyReports.com adds "Network Traffic Analytics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024" reports to its database.



Network traffic analytics consists of analysing network traffic using mathematical modeling, statistical modeling, predictive modeling, and machine learning techniques to identify meaningful patterns. Network traffic is the amount of data moving across a network at a given point of time.

With a complete study of the growth opportunities for the companies across regions such as the North Americas, APAC, and EMEA, our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the Americas will contribute significantly to the growth of the network monitoring tools market throughout the predicted period.

In 2018, the global Network Traffic Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Network Traffic Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Traffic Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Allot

Cisco Systems

IBM

Juniper Networks

Microsoft

Symantec



Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961569-global-network-traffic-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises



Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and entertainment



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Traffic Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Traffic Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Traffic Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3961569-global-network-traffic-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Major Key Points in Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Traffic Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecom

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Media and entertainment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Traffic Analytics Market Size

2.2 Network Traffic Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Traffic Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Network Traffic Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities



…..



12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Allot

12.1.1 Allot Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Allot Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Allot Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Juniper Networks

12.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Symantec

12.6.1 Symantec Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Network Traffic Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Symantec Revenue in Network Traffic Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Symantec Recent Development



Continued….



Contact Information:



Contact Us:

sales@wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)