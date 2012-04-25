Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- The Global Neuroendoscopy Devices market is expected to reach US$94.2 million by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in number of people undergoing neuroendoscopy procedures. The Global Neuroendoscopy Devices market has also been witnessing the trend of neuroendoscopy-assisted minimally invasive surgery. However, the high cost of the devices and the procedure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global Neuroendoscopy Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The scope of this report includes the revenue of the Neuroendoscopy Devices, Neuroendoscopy Consumables/Accessories, and Neuroendoscopy Services segments. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Inc., and CONMED Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



