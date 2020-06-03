Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/pipeline Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for neuroimmunology drugs is expected to reach a promising CAGR during the period of 2020-2028. Neuroimmunology will remain to be an area that gathers attention both from industry players and academic institutes. Along with the development of this field, business players are also focusing to address the therapy type that is the combination or sequential therapies in neuroimmunology. Additionally, the presence of strong candidates to treat Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis in clinical development is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. The growing research and development activities, collaboration among biopharmaceutics companies and research centers, and increasing funding for research activities for the development of novel drugs are expected to propel the neuroimmunology drugs market in the coming years. For instance, in August 2019, AstronauTx has received about USD 7.8 million investment from the government launched, Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF).



Global neuroimmunology drugs market reports cover prominent players such as AB Science SA, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstronauTx, AZTherapies Inc., Biogen Inc., Celgene Corp., INmune Bio, Inc., Lundbeck, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genetech Inc., Grifols SA, Tiaki Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics Inc., and TauRX Therapeutics Ltd among others.



Market Segments

Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market by Indication Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

o Alzheimer's disease (AD)

o Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

o Others



Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market Based on Target Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

o Cytokines

o Lymphocytes or Molecules Associated with their Activation or Migration

o Others



Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

o U.S.

o Canada



Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global neuroimmunology drugs market

To receive industry overview and future trends neuroimmunology drugs market

To analyze the neuroimmunology drugs market drivers and challenges

To get information on neuroimmunology drugs market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in neuroimmunology drugs industry



