Global Neurointerventional Devices Market Expected Poise $1.7 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The “Neurovascular/Interventional Neurology Market [Aneurysm Coils, Carotid Stents, Microcatheter, Microguidewire, Liquid Embolic Agents, & Cerebral Angioplasty Balloons] – Global Trends & Competitive Analysis to 2017” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in Americas, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 126 market data tables with 11 figures spread through 234 pages and in-depth TOC of “Neurovascular/Interventional Neurology Market [Aneurysm Coils, Carotid Stents, Microcatheter, Microguidewire, Liquid Embolic Agents, & Cerebral Angioplasty Balloons] – Global Trends & Competitive Analysis to 2017”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/neurointerventional-neurostimulation-devices-market-847.html



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This report studies the global neurointerventional devices market over the forecast period 2012-2017.



Neurointerventional procedures refer to special kind of endovascular procedure within the vessels of the brain or within the spinal cavity, utilizing minimally invasive techniques, imaging guidance, and special microcatheters (thin tubes), guide wires, and small instruments to treat stroke and other neurological disorders. Neurointerventional procedures can be performed through different techniques such as neurothrombectomy procedure, cerebral angiography and stenting technique, and coiling procedure. These techniques are almost mutually exclusive and applied for definite clinical symptoms of neurological disorders.



The neurointerventional device market encompasses neurothrombectomy devices (suction/aspiration device, clot retriever, and snare device), cerebral angiography and stenting system (carotid stent, and embolic protection system), aneurysm coiling devices (platinum coil, liquid embolic agents, and flow diversion device) and support devices (microcatheter, and microguidewire).



Gradual technological evolution, growing ageing and obese population, rising patient pool for ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are the major drivers that are slated to propel this market. Growing GDP and healthcare allocation are making developing countries in Asia and Latin America affordable to adapt novel medical practices for obtaining better treatment outcome. Upcoming clinical trial data is favoring the interventional procedure over neurosurgery as it offers limited hospital stays, minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissues, lesser chances of infection in post-surgical phase, minimum surgical trauma and lesser surgical scar.



The major players operating in the market are Covidien, PLC (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), and Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.).



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