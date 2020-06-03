Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/pipeline Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for neuropsychiatric drugs was valued at US$ 14,448.6 Mn in 2019 and recording an exponential CAGR of 4.2% during the period of 2020-2028. The neuropsychiatric drug market is a well-established market with the availability of numerous drugs in the market. Additionally, the presence of various novel drugs in different stages of treating diseases such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, psychotic depression, etc. is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Companies such as Sage Therapeutics, BlackThorn Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Takeda, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, etc. has various drugs in their pipeline for treatment for neuropsychiatric drugs. The approval of these drugs in the market during the forecast period is expected to boost market growth significantly in the coming years.



The Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market is fragmented with the presence of various players that operate in drug development for various disease indications and has a strong presence in local as well as international market. Global neuropsychiatric drugs market reports cover prominent players such as Novartis, Pfizer, Otsuka, Allergan, Eli Lilly, Sunovion, AstraZeneca, Actavis Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol Myers, Sage Therapeutics, BlackThorn Therapeutics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Takeda, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC among others.



Market Segments

Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market by Drug Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

o Typical Antipsychotics

- Prochlorperazine

- Haloperidol

- Others



o Atypical Antipsychotics

- Aripiprazole

- Asenapine

- Cariprazine

- Clozapine

- Lurasidone

- Olanzapine

- Risperidone

- Others



Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Based on Indication Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

o Schizophrenia

o Bipolar Disorder

o Psychotic Depression

o Others



Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Based on Route of Administration Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

o Oral

o Parenteral



Global Neuropsychiatric Drugs Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

o U.S.

o Canada



Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028



Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028



Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028



Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global neuropsychiatric drugs market

To receive industry overview and future trends neuropsychiatric drugs market

To analyze the neuropsychiatric drugs market drivers and challenges

To get information on neuropsychiatric drugs market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2027

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in neuropsychiatric drugs industry



