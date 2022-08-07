Global Neurostimulation Device Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2022 -- Neurostimulation Device Market:



Global Neurostimulation Device Market is valued at approximately USD 4.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Neurostimulation devices are surgically implanted devices used in the patient and functioning through thin wires or leads. They are an effective therapeutic solution for pain management on numerous medical conditions, such as diabetic neuropathy or failed back surgery. These devices often help in the electrical stimulation delivered to the intended parts of the patient's brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system. These devices deliberately carried out via using invasive and non-invasive procedures. Recently, the global burden of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in demand for neurostimulation devices and other essential medical supplies in identifying or monitoring and diagnosis of the patient's medical condition to prevent or mitigate the risk of a novel coronavirus, as well as provide optimum care to the patient. This is likely to promote market growth all over the world. Furthermore, these devices are specifically used for the treatment of various diseases, including epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, chronic pain, and depression. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diseases, particularly Parkinson's and epilepsy with a growing geriatric population, and the introduction of technologically advanced neurostimulators are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. According to the study of Global Burden of Disease 2015, the global prevalence of Parkinson's diseases to be approximately 6.2 million people and it would reach almost 13 million people with Parkinson's by 2040. Also, the Parkinson's Disease Foundation revealed that nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease every year. This, in turn, is projected to leverage the demand for neurostimulation devices across the globe. However, the presence of strict regulatory guidelines for product-approval and adverse effects and risks related to neurostimulation devices are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of the global Neurostimulation Device market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorder, along with the presence of new technology-based solution providers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the presence of unmet medical needs and the rising incidence of osteoporosis and neurological disorder would create lucrative growth prospects for the Neurostimulation Device market across the Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Boston scientific corporation

ElectroCore Inc.

EndoStim Inc.

Medtronic plc

NeuroPace Inc.

Nevro Corporation

Neuronetics Inc.

Synapse Biomedical Inc.



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Device Type:

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Others



By Application:

Pain Management

Hearing Loss

Urinary Incontinence

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Others



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Neurostimulation Device Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



