Global Neurovascular Intervention Devices Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Global Neurovascular Intervention Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 11.25 percent over the period 2011-2015 One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the huge patient population with various neurological disorders. The Global Neurovascular Intervention Devices market has also been witnessing the trend of an increase in mergers and acquisitions. However, the high cost of neurovascular intervention treatment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Neurovascular Intervention Devices Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Neurovascular Intervention Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Covidien plc, Codman and Shurtleff Inc., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Medical Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Gore Medical, ITGI Medical Ltd., Neuro Interventional Therapeutics Inc., and Medtronic Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

