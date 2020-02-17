Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Summary



A New Market Study, titled "New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.



This report provides in depth study of "New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.



This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi market. This report focused on New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.



Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3840710-global-new-energy-vehicle-nev-taxi-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025



The key players covered in this study

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC)

Changan Automobile Co. Ltd

Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd. (BAIC)

Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company

Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.



Overview

New Energy Vehicles or NEVs is an umbrella term used differently in several countries which refers to a new breed of electric vehicles. These are battery-operated, promise sustainable use of energy, and lower fuel emissions in the long run. The rising global concerns about fuel emissions and global warming have brought about a sea of change in government infrastructure and policies which is driving the growth of electric vehicles in general.



This development is ideal for the transport sector as players in the sector are open to investing large sums in advance if it can mean substantial cost-savings in terms of fuel consumption in the long run. Countries like China, US, Sweden, among several others, have also invested heavy sums in the growth of electric infrastructure with subsidies, supporting policy framework, and rising infrastructure development. The rising demand for low-cost, pollution-free, and connected urban transport solution are likely to drive the growth of the global new energy vehicle (NEV) market.



Segmentation

The NEV taxi market report is an in-depth study of forecast, trend, and drivers on a global scale. The report is segmented on the basis of major application into individually owned and company-owned vehicles. Both these segments are likely to witness major growth as on one-hand companies like Uber are investing heavy sums in auto-pilot technology.



On the other hand, the rise of various online platforms is likely to present more opportunities for individuals to individually own electric vehicles and drive the growth of the NEV taxi market. Among major types of vehicles in the market, short-range NEV taxis and long-range NEV taxis will be studied. Among these, the short-range taxis will likely do well in countries like China, and the US, wherein support for charging infrastructure has grown rapidly in recent years.



Regional Analysis

The global NEV taxi market report is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is likely to remain the high-point for global players during the forecast period. During 2018, China witnessed the largest cumulative sales of electric vehicles touching over 3 million in total. Moreover, companies like VW have committed to the region with new manufacturing facilities for electric vehicles. Developments in the North America region and Europe also seems promising as all leading global manufacturers have plans to launch electric vehicles in the next few years.



Industry News

According to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2019, the CO2 emissions are likely to go up considerably unless there is a dynamic shift in the global energy system. The agency predicts that unless there is a strong shift away from oil, gas, and coal, the emissions will continue to rise till 2040. In its sustainable development scenario, the agency outlines the roadmap for a much-needed dynamic shift. It states that in order for a significant reallocation of energy, which would give us a 50% chance of limiting warming, investments need to be steered away from fossil fuel towards efficiency, and renewables. This report is significant for the future of NEV taxis as it indicates that moves like cutting-off subsidies for electric vehicles is not sustainable and can bring about change in policymaking in the near future



Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview



2 Regional Market



3 Key Manufacturers



4 Major Application



5 Market by Type



6 Price Overview



7 ConclusionFig Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)



Continued….



At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3840710-global-new-energy-vehicle-nev-taxi-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025



Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.



The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.



Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)