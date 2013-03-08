Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market: Grow at a CAGR of 48.11 Percent, 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Next-generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 48.11 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of cancer. The Global Next-generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices market has also been witnessing an increase in mergers and acquisitions among vendors. However, intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Next-generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Next-generation Cancer Diagnostic Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Roche Holding Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, and Agilent Technologies Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Illumina Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., QIAGEN N.V., Affymetrix Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Life Technologies Corp., Luminex Corp., Cepheid Inc., bioMerieux SA, Allegro Diagnostics Corp., Fluidigm Corp., Nanosphere Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Oncolys BioPharma Inc., SomaLogic Inc., Radient Pharmaceuticals Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Asuragen Inc., AVIVA Biosciences Corp., Veridex LLC, A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l., and Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



