Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Projection by Technology, Security, Drivers, Revenue, Analysis Forecast 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 --



Next-Generation Firewall Market 2019-2025







Description: -



A next-generation firewall (NGFW) is a part of the third generation of firewall technology, combining a traditional firewall with other network device filtering functionalities, such as an application firewall using in-line deep packet inspection (DPI), an intrusion prevention system (IPS). Other techniques might also be employed, such as TLS/SSL encrypted traffic inspection, website filtering, QoS/bandwidth management, antivirus inspection and third-party identity management integration.



Scope of the Report:



NGFWs include the typical functions of traditional firewalls such as packet filtering, network- and port-address translation (NAT), stateful inspection, and virtual private network(VPN) support. The goal of next-generation firewalls is to include more layers of the OSI model, improving filtering of network traffic that is dependent on the packet contents. NGFWs perform deeper inspection compared to stateful inspection performed by the first- and second-generation firewalls. NGFWs use a more thorough inspection style, checking packet payloads and matching signatures for harmful activities such as exploitable attacks and malware.



Free Sample Report >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4052167-global-next-generation-firewall-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



The major manufacturers covered in this report



Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Barracuda Networks

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Forcepoint

Zscaler

Watchguard Technologies

Sophos Group

Check Point Software Technologies



Market analysis by product type

Firewall

Identity-Based Security

Unified Threat Management

Network Security



Market analysis by market

BFSI

Telecommunication And IT

Healthcare

Retail And Wholesale

Manufacturing

Government



Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next-Generation Firewall status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next-Generation Firewall development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



For Detailed Report Visit >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4052167-global-next-generation-firewall-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025 Major Key Points in Table of Content:



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Firewall

1.4.3 Identity-Based Security

1.4.4 Unified Threat Management

1.4.5 Network Security

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Telecommunication And IT

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail And Wholesale

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



…………….



9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Cisco Systems

9.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

9.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

9.2 Fortinet

9.2.1 Fortinet Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

9.2.4 Fortinet Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Fortinet Recent Development

9.3 Barracuda Networks

9.3.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

9.3.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development

9.4 Juniper Networks

9.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

9.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

9.5 Palo Alto Networks

9.5.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

9.5.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

9.6 Forcepoint

9.6.1 Forcepoint Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

9.6.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Forcepoint Recent Development

9.7 Zscaler

9.7.1 Zscaler Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

9.7.4 Zscaler Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Zscaler Recent Development



Continued......



Also Read:-



Ab- http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4313572



Mm- https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=111152



Herald- https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-wealth-management-platform-market---growth-trends-supply-segments-key-players-opportunities-and-forecast-2019-2025-2019-01-21



Contact Us: