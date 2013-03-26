Global Next Generation High Speed Wireless Networking Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Next-generation High-speed Wireless Networking market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of HSPA technology. The Global Next-generation High-speed Wireless Networking market has also been witnessing an increase in the deployment of LTE networks. However, the selection of the right technology for network upgradation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Next-generation High-speed Wireless Networking Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Next-generation High-speed Wireless Networking market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nokia Siemens Networks.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Samsung Group, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corp., Nortel Networks Corp., Airspan Networks Inc., Alvarion Ltd., Datan Mobile Communications Equipment Company Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Genband Inc., HP Co., NEC Corp., NewNet Communication Technologies, Proxim Wireless Corp., Redline Communications, UTStarcom Inc., and Brocade Communications Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



