Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Next generation memories are the emerging non-volatile memory technologies, which are expected to replace existing memories. Not all existing memories will be replaced though. Next generation memories majorly targets the non-volatile memories such as NAND and NOR. High write and read latency, scalability, high endurance etc. makes emerging memories the best replacement for traditional non-volatile memories. Next generation memory technologies covered in this report are MRAM, PCRAM, FeRAM and memristor also called as ReRAM. Out of these memories, only MRAM and FeRAM have reasonable market share and they are quite commercialized in the market. PCRAM has very marginal market and memristor is set to enter the market by the end of 2013.
The major drivers for the next generation memory market are faster switching time, high endurance and power efficient. In addition, the huge application base of traditional memories will also become the driver for this market. Since these memories are not completely established, there are still flaws in processes which causes drawbacks like instability and low write endurance rate in some of the memories. As mentioned, these memories are the replacement for flash memories in near future. The flash market has already tapped the huge market and hence it makes the way for next generation memories.
The major issue for next generation memories is its design cost. Not all the processes are intact yet, hence it increases the cost of the process and design. However, early adoption of these memories will be the game changing strategy for memory market. Most of the next generation memories are also called as 'Universal memory', which performs both the function volatile and non-volatile. So the early adoption of such memories will be the crucial for the companies.
The companies currently involved in next generation memory market are Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Micron (U.S.), Elpida (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Powerchip (Taiwan), Winbond (Taiwan), Fujitsu (Japan), Nanya (Taiwan), Rambus (U.S.), Everspin Technology (U.S.), IDT Incorporated (U.S.), HP (U.S.) etc.
This research report categorizes the global next generation memory market; based on type, applications, and geography; it also covers the forecasted revenue and future applications of global next generation memory market.
Global next generation memory market is mainly categorized into traditional memories and next generation memories. Traditional memories covered in this report are DRAM, SRAM and flash (NAND and NOR). Next generation or emerging non-volatile memories covered in this report are MRAM, FeRAM, PCRAM and memristor (ReRAM)
