Global Next-Generation Network Routing Solution Market Till 2016 Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Global Next-generation Network Routing Solution market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for faster data transfer. The Global Next-generation Network Routing Solution market has also been witnessing the increasing virtualization in network environments. However, the growing complexity of network architecture could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Next-generation Network Routing Solution market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Next-generation Network Routing Solution market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks, and ZTE Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Adtran Inc., Avaya Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Nortel Networks Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



