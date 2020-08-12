Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for Next-Generation Personalized Beauty was valued at US$ 38.02 Billion and it is expected to reach US$ 72.55 Billion in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 7.5% during the period of 2019-2028.



Rapidly evolving beauty industry is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Personalized beauty care products include various skin care products, such as body lotions and face creams. Rising concerns regarding skin problems are further accelerating the personalized skin care industry. However, growing development in genomic sciences to study genetics and characteristics of an individual have created significant opportunities for personalized beauty products during the forecast period.



The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Next-Generation Personalized Beauty providers in local as well as international market.



Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market reports feature prominent players like IOMA Paris , BITE Beauty, Curology, Coty Inc., Estée Lauder Inc., insitU Cosmetics Ltd., FitSkin Inc., Ulta Beauty, Inc., Krigler, Kiehl's Apothecary Preparations, SkinCeuticals Custom D.O.S.E., Function of Beauty, The Buff, DermaCare, Skin Inc., eSalon, Romy Paris, CODAGE, Duolab, Prose, Nomige, Atolla, Ave & Edam, Preemadonna Inc., Laboté, Orig3n, SKINSHIFT, Skin Authority, NU SKIN, Sephora , SKINTELLI, AN EPIGENCARE BRAND , Proven Skincare , SkinAI LLC (Our Skin) , and Other Prominent Players.



Market Segments

- Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market by Product Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2018-2028

- Skincare

- Haircare

- Make-up

- Fragrances

- Others



- Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2018-2028

- Consultation/digital questionnaires

- Apps and specialized hardware

- Home test kits

- Others



- Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2018-2028



- Europe Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



- North America Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



- Asia Pacific Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2018-2028

- Latin America Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2018-2028

- Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Revenue (US$ Billion) Forecast 2018-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market

- To understand industry overview and future trends Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market

- To analyse the Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market drivers and challenges

- To get information on Next-Generation Personalized Beauty market size value/revenue (US$ Billion) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Next-Generation Personalized Beauty industry



