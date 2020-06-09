Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global next-generation personalized nutrition market size is expected to reach US$ 4,482.4 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2028. Over the past recent years, personalized nutrition has become increasingly evident that the assessment of dietary patterns provides a more reliable and more disciplined approach to improve health. A personalized nutrition approach is based on customizing nutrition advice or making dietary changes that would significantly improve our health and lowers the risk of conditions including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Others include tailored food to achieve great hair, nails, and skin. Some want a diet with the lowest possible impact on the environment.



The rise in the personalized nutrition trend has already made waves in the nutrition market. In November 2016, Wageningen University & Research joined forces with TNO (Innovation for Life) and established, "The Personalized Nutrition and Health Consortium," a group dedicated to researching the technology and knowledge needed in making personalized nutritional health advice that is possible on a large scale.



The market is primarily driven by growing concern for general well-being, preventive healthcare, greater appreciation for healthy foods and better fitness. The rise in Quantified Self Trend that include wearable technologies such as health apps and fitness trackers provide information ranging from daily movements and sleep patterns to BMI and body-fat levels allowing the individuals to be better informed about their well-being.



Increase in demand for organic/ natural food products is also likely to boost the market growth. Various on-going progress in personalized nutrition is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast year. In December 2019, DSM acquired AVA, a personalized nutrition platform that provides nutrition and coaching recommendations across a wide range of health and wellness segments.However, at present, COVID-19 pandemic is expected to show a lasting impact on tailored nutrition and growth opportunities in telehealth



The Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition providers in local as well as international market.



Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition market reports cover Arborvitae , Baze, BiogeniQ, Bitbite, Datassential, Day Two Ltd., DNAFit, Flavourspace B.V., FoodMinds, Freshly, GenBiome, GenoPalate, Glucovation, Habit food personalized, Healbe Corporation, InsideTracker, Ixcela, Lifefuels, Loewi, Mixfit Inc., myDNAhealth, Noom, Inc., Nutrigenomix, Nutrino, Onegevity Health, Onex Corporation, Pathway Genomics, Phynova Group Limited, PlateJoy, Inc., Shopwell, SmartPlate, Spoon Guru, STYR, Suggestic, Tespo, Tivity Health, Viome, Inc., Vydiant, WellnessFX, Inc., Whisk, Zipongo, Amazing Food Solution, Inc., Atlas Biomed Group Ltd., Caligenix, Drawbridge Health, Inc., Food Gene & Me , Eurogenetica Ltd., Molecular You Corp., Sundose, O2 Studio, Geneplanet, DNApal, and other prominent players.



Market Segments

Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market by Service Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

o Questionnaire/Survey Based

o Wearables and Apps

o Home Test Kits

o Others (Consultation, etc.)



Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

o Biomarkers/ Diagnostic and Monitoring Tools

o Genetics/ Nutrigenomics

o Microbiome/Next Generation Probiotics

o Physical Traits & Lifestyle Based Solution



Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028



Europe Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country 2019-2028

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe



North America Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country 2019-2028

o U.S.

o Canada



Asia Pacific Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country 2019-2028



Latin America Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country 2019-2028



Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast by Country 2019-2028



