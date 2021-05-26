Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- According to the MarkNtel Advisors research report, "Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% in the forecast period of 2021-26. It owes to the expanding initiatives for anti-microbial ink advancements by several digital printing ink companies and mounting environmental concerns, associated with a strong push from governments to adopt sustainable ink. These factors are impacting the Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market growth positively in the coming years.



UV-Cured Ink to Attain Largest Market Share

Based on Ink Type, the UV-cured Ink segment shall attain the largest market share in the forthcoming years. This type of ink primarily consists of acrylic monomers with a photoinitiator. The ink is exposed to UV light, causing a chemical effect, followed by the cross-linking of ink elements into a solid. The ink sets & dries quickly on its exposure to UV light and becomes good to go for the production process. It is durable & suitable for printing on multiple flexible materials, with direct to stiff substrates. UV-curable ink also exhibits some environmental benefits, as it uses ink without toxins and wastage than that of solvent-based inks.



Packaging to Hold the Fastest Growth Rate

The Packaging segment held the fastest market growth in the previous years and is likely to continue witnessing the same in forecast years. Packaging is the most crucial element in product marketing as it enables the effective positioning of products for consumers and helps them influence their purchasing decisions. Additionally, its ability to get customized in different shapes, sizes, and colors is also a crucial factor further propelling its demand globally.



"Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market Analysis, 2021" provides comprehensive, qualitative, and quantitative insights on the market potential, key factors impacting the market growth, hotspots, and opportunities available for Next-Generation Printing Ink providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for competitors' success and strategic factorial indexing to measure their capabilities on 16 parameters, which will help companies formulate 'Go to Market' strategies and identify the blue ocean for their offerings.



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the major leading players in the Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market are Roland DG Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, HP Inc. (Hewlett-Packard), Sakata INX Corporation, Dover Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Memjet, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Flint Group, Kornit Digital Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Altana AG.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Ink Type (Aqueous Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, UV-Cured Ink, Eco-Solvent Ink. Latex-Based Ink, Others )

2. By Printing Technology (Inkjet (Continuous Inkjet Printing Technology, Drop-on-Demand Inkjet, Printing Technology), Laser)

3. By Application (By Apparels (Direct-to-Garment, Roll-to-Roll (Fabric), Publishing and Printing, Signage, Security and Transactional Printing, Others (Books and Magazines)), Packaging (Signage and Display Graphics, Corrugated Packaging, Others (Flexible Packaging, Bottles, and Cans)), Building and Construction(Ceramic Tiles, Decorative Floors (Laminate Flooring), Others (Decorative Glass, Wallcoverings)), Cosmetics, Others (Printed Circuit Boards, Automotive, Healthcare, etc.))

4. By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

5. By Competitors (Roland DG Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, HP Inc. (Hewlett-Packard), Sakata INX Corporation, Dover Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Memjet, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Flint Group, Kornit Digital Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Altana AG.)



