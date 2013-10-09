Global Next Generation Sequencers Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Next generation sequencers are associated with DNA sequencing, including several technologies which are used to determine the order of nucleotide bases in a DNA molecule. In the genomics space, it is estimated to be the most lucrative and fastest growing segment. The next generation sequencers market is expected to grow in double digits and it will bring in a new revolution in the field of biopharma, applied markets and academic laboratories. It can be even used in those laboratories where no sequencing techniques were used previously.



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The ongoing research is likely to boost the next generation sequencers market in the near future. This market is highly innovative and dynamic - the main factors responsible for driving the market at a high rate. At one time, these next generation sequencers was used in large research firms such as government research centers and academics, but today it has become an important tool mainly for oncology studies. The technological advancements and improved costs of these sequencers are attracting diagnostic and clinical labs towards it.



Advancement in technology and reduced price are also major drivers influencing the next generation sequencers market. The use of DNA sequencers by research institutes is also contributing in promoting and driving this market. Currently, next generation sequencers are preferred over microarray that had been used traditionally by different medical research institutes. Its use in the field of cancer is also likely to make it more popular in the future. On the other hand, lack of skilled labor and lack of reimbursement may hinder the growth of the next generation sequencers market.



Major geographies covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW (Rest of the World).



Some of the major players in the next generation sequencers market are Roche (Switzerland), Roche (Switzerland), Life Technologies (U.S.), X Illumina (U.S.), and Pacific Biosciences (U.S.).



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