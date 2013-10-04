Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Next Generation Sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 20.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of next generation sequencing by new customers. The Global Next Generation Sequencing market has also been witnessing an introduction of new DNA sequencing products and accessories. However, the logistical problems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Next Generation Sequencing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Illumina Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Roche Holding AG, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are 23andMe Inc., Ambry Genetics Corp., Axeq Technologies Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, GeneDx, Fluidigm Corp., Foundation Medicine Inc., Good Start Genetics Inc., Helicos BioSciences Corp., Knome Inc., NABsys Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Pathogenica Inc., QIAGEN N.V, RainDance Technologies Inc., Sequenom Inc., Takara Bio Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Illumina Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Roche Holding AG, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., 23andMe Inc., Ambry Genetics Corp., Axeq Technologies Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, GeneDx, Fluidigm Corp., Foundation Medicine Inc., Good Start Genetics Inc., Helicos BioSciences Corp., Knome Inc., NABsys Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Pathogenica Inc., QIAGEN N.V, RainDance Technologies Inc., Sequenom Inc., Takara Bio Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143455/global-next-generation-sequencing-market-2012-2016.html

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