Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2012 - 2016: Latest Industrial Survey Report Available at ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Global Next Generation Sequencing market to grow at a CAGR of 20.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of next generation sequencing by new customers. The Global Next Generation Sequencing market has also been witnessing an introduction of new DNA sequencing products and accessories. However, the logistical problems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Next Generation Sequencing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Illumina Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Roche Holding AG, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are 23andMe Inc., Ambry Genetics Corp., Axeq Technologies Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, GeneDx, Fluidigm Corp., Foundation Medicine Inc., Good Start Genetics Inc., Helicos BioSciences Corp., Knome Inc., NABsys Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Pathogenica Inc., QIAGEN N.V, RainDance Technologies Inc., Sequenom Inc., Takara Bio Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Next Generation Sequencing Market in the US

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Next Generation Sequencing Market in Europe

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4.2 Top Five Next Generation Sequencing Instruments in Europe

6.5 Next Generation Sequencing Market in Japan

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.6 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Application



8. Market Segmentation by Technology

8.1.1 Sequencing by Synthesis

8.1.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

8.1.3 Sequencing by Ligation

8.1.4 Pyrosequencing

8.1.5 SMRT Sequencing

8.2 Comparison of Various Technologies



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Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services Market 2012-2016



Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services market to grow at a CAGR of 20.86 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant advancements witnessed in R&D divisions. The Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services market has also been witnessing an increasing number of DNA sequencing projects. However, difficulties faced by small vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Click Here To Download Detail Report -http://www.researchmoz.us/global-dna-sequencing-equipment-and-services-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global DNA Sequencing Products Market 2012-2016



Global DNA Sequencing Products market to grow at a CAGR of 18.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the introduction of whole genome sequencing. The Global DNA Sequencing Products market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of DNA sequencing projects. However, the low adoption of genomic technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global DNA Sequencing Products Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global DNA Sequencing Products market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. Click Here To Download Detail Report -http://www.researchmoz.us/global-dna-sequencing-products-market-2012-2016-report.html



DNA Sequencing



This report presents an in depth analysis of DNA Sequencing market. The study emphasizes on both, the Methods and Instruments/Software of DNA Sequencing in Medical Research, Agriculture & Animal Husbandry and DNA Testing & Forensics application areas. Automated and Non-Automated (Sangers, Maxam-Gilbert and Pyrosequencing) DNA Sequencing Methods are analyzed. The major Instruments/Software segments encompass Instruments (DNA Sequencers, DNA Synthesizers, DNA Sequencing Kits, and Microarray Technology) and Bio-Informatics.



In depth Application analysis of Medical Research fields such as Proteomics, Pharmacogenomics and Molecular Diagnostics is also covered. The report provides essential information including market data, segmentation, market size, key trends, M&A, product developments, industry forecasts, corporate intelligence, and other relevant information. The report lists more 500 companies that are engaged in DNA Sequencing services, instrumentation, R&D and supply of products and services. Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/dna-sequencing-report.html



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