Global Next Generation Telecom Application Server Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Next-Generation Telecom Application Server market to grow at a CAGR of 15.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for multimedia services. The Global Next-Generation Telecom Application Server market has also been witnessing increasing demand for IP-based services. However, the system integration issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Next-Generation Telecom Application Server Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Next-Generation Telecom Application Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Oracle Corp., BroadSoft Inc., IBM Corp., and Comverse Technologies Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent SA, Avaya Inc., Cisco System Inc., Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Siemens Networks B.V, and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

