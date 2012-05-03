Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- TechNavio’s analysts forecast the Global NFC Handset market to grow at a CAGR of 91.88 percent in terms of unit shipments over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emergence of contactless proximity payments. The Global NFC Handset market has also been witnessing an increase in NFC-enabled POS infrastructure around the globe. However, the lack of coordination in the NFC ecosystem could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global NFC Handset Market 2011–2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global NFC Handset market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the market for NFC handsets, details about smartphones and feature phones equipped with NFC and etc.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Samsung, Nokia Corp., Research In Motion Ltd., and HTC Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-nfc-handset-market-2011-2015-report-536503