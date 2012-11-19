Global NFC SIM Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The Global NFC SIM market to grow at a CAGR of 94.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of NFC technology in Japan. The Global NFC SIM market has also been witnessing the growing trend of contactless payments. However, the lack of NFC infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global NFC SIM Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global NFC SIM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Gemalto N.V., KEBTechnology Co. Ltd., and Oberthur Technologies SA.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Giesecke and Devrient Gmbh, Safran Morpho, and Sunward Telecom Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

