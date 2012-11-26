Global NGFW Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Next Generation Firewall market to grow at a CAGR of 16.59 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the number of regulatory requirements. The Global Next Generation Firewall market has also been witnessing the increasing monitoring of network activity and bandwidth consumption. However, the global economic uncertainty could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global NGFW Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Next Generation Firewall market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Palo Alto Networks Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Check Point Software Technologies, Sourcefire, HP, IBM, Barracuda Networks, SonicWALL which is the security division of Dell Inc., McAfee and Symantec.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



