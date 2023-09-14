Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2023 -- NGS Sample Preparation Market displayed remarkable growth in terms of revenue. In 2022, the market was estimated to be valued at $1.9 billion, and it is anticipated to achieve a significant milestone by reaching $4.0 billion by 2028. This impressive growth trajectory is characterized by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028.



Several key factors are contributing to the dynamic expansion of this market. Notably, advancements in NGS platforms have played a pivotal role, pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in genomics research. Additionally, the declining cost of sequencing has democratized access to NGS technologies, making them more accessible to researchers and institutions. NGS is also gaining traction as a viable alternative to traditional PCR methods, further propelling its adoption across various scientific domains. Furthermore, the increased efficiency of genotyping and sample preparation protocols is streamlining workflows and driving market growth.



Key Market Players:



The market for NGS sample preparation is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the NGS sample preparation market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), QIAGEN (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China), 10x Genomics (US), Sysmex Corporation (US), Psomagen (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), New England Biolabs (US), Tecan Trading AG (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (UK), PacBio (US), Medgenome (US), and Swift Biosciences Inc. (US).



NGS Sample Preparation Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Constant innovations in NGS platforms

2. Increased availability of advanced NGS systems at low costs

3. Use of NGS as substitute for PCR

4. Greater efficiency of genotyping and preparation protocols



Restraints:



1. Presence of alternative technologies

2. Limited expertise and sequencing capabilities of individual laboratories



Opportunities:



1. Increasing collaborations and partnerships among key players



Challenges:



1. Ethical and privacy issues in health data



DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market



Based on the sample type, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into DNA and RNA. In 2022, the DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the rising number of cancer cases and growing R&D investments for studying DNA samples.



DNA fragmentation & library preparation is the fastest-growing workflow segment of the NGS sample preparation market



Based on workflow, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into DNA fragmentation & library preparation, target enrichment, and quality control. In 2022, the DNA fragmentation &library segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the workflow segment of NGS sample preparation market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the availability of new products, and advancements in the NGS protocols.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the NGS sample preparation market.



The Asia Pacific NGS sample preparation market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising focus on R&D activities, increasing adoption of NGS for diagnostics, and technological development in NGS data analysis.



Recent Developments



- In 2021, Agilent completed the acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, a leader in the development and commercialization of NGS-based precision oncology solutions. Resolution Bioscience complemented and expanded Agilent's capabilities in NGS-based cancer diagnostics and provided the company with innovative technology to further serve the needs of the fast-growing precision medicine market.



- In 2020, Roche announced that it has entered into a 15-year, non-exclusive partnership with Illumina to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing (NGS) based testing in oncology.



- In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of clinical research services provider PPD.



NGS Sample Preparation Market Advantages:



- High Throughput: NGS sample preparation is able to process large numbers of samples quickly and efficiently, allowing for faster and more accurate data collection.



- Automation: Automation of the sample preparation process reduces the amount of time and labor required, resulting in cost savings.



- Flexibility: NGS sample preparation offers a variety of different protocols and methods, allowing researchers to customize their sample preparation according to the desired output.



- Cost Effectiveness: NGS sample preparation is cost effective compared to other methods, making it more attractive to both academic and commercial laboratories.



- Increased Accuracy: NGS sample preparation is known for its increased accuracy compared to traditional methods, resulting in more reliable and reproducible results.



