Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Is Expected to Reach USD 15.90 Billion in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- This report is an effort to measure the performance of nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) in a global scenario. The report segments the application market of NBR as hose belting and cable, medical and industrial gloves, O-rings and seals, adhesives and sealants, molded and extruded products, and others in terms of volume and revenue along with their market estimates and forecast from 2010 to 2018. The report also includes the global rubber gloves market by product type, application and by geography in terms of billion pieces from 2010 and forecast till 2018.



The report also provides NBR gloves production cost breakdown and NBR gloves production by countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Others. The market is estimated from 2010 and forecasted till 2018 in terms of billion pieces.



The report also covers competitive analysis by Porters five forces model, explaining the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and substitutes and by degree of competition among the players of the market. In order to provide our clients with the best competitive analysis we have also included company market share for rubber glove manufacturers, NBR producers and acrylonitrile manufacturers.



This report also includes NBR gloves manufacturers such as Top Glove, Supermax Corporation BHD, Latexx Partners Berhad, Adventa and Hartalega and also the key suppliers to glove manufacturers such as PetroChina Company Ltd, OMNOVA Solutions, Lubrizol, Lanxess AG, Dow Chemicals and DSM. The profiled companies are defined by their financial overview, business strategies and recent development.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of NBR in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of NBR manufacturers, product sales, and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the NBR market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered.



