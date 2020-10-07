Global Nitrobenzene Market Study Report 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Nitrobenzene Market Study Report and Market Model.



Nitrobenzene is an organic compound produced by the nitration of benzene with a mixture of concentrated sulfuric acid, nitric acid, and water. The major applications of nitrobenzene are aniline, pesticides, synthetic rubber, and others. More than 95% of nitrobenzene is consumed in the production of aniline, a vital raw material for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) production. Aniline is an important feedstock to rubber chemicals, urethane polymers, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and explosives.



At a global level, nitrobenzene consumption is in line with the production of aniline for MDI. The global nitrobenzene market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific on account of strong demand in China. Asia-Pacific accounts for over 50% of the global consumption of nitrobenzene. The region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the nitrobenzene market owing to increasing demand mainly in China and India. Western Europe and North America together account for 20% of the global demand for nitrobenzene mainly due to strong automotive and agriculture sectors.



Global Nitrobenzene Market, By Application

- Aniline

- Synthetic Rubber

- Pesticides

- Others

Global Nitrobenzene Market, By End Use Industry

- Agriculture

- Pharmaceuticals

- Automotive

- Cosmetics

- Construction



Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic and impending economic recession, the nitrobenzene market is estimated to witness a decline in terms of demand in 2020. In Prismane Consulting's Global nitrobenzene market report, we have analysed the historic and current market situation of nitrobenzene across several applications. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and investments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Nitrobenzene and Aniline Market model, Nitrobenzene global demand is anticipated to grow at an average rate of over 4-5% per year between 2019 and 2030.



BASF, Connell, Covestro, and Wanhua Chemical, together accounted for more than 50% of the world capacity for nitrobenzene. Sumitomo Chemicals, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Karoon Petrochemical Company are other key nitrobenzene producers. The Chemours Company has announced that the company will cease nitrobenzene and aniline production at its Pascagoula, Mississippi by the end of 2020. In July 2020 KBR's Plinke Adiabatic Nitrobenzene technology was selected by Kutch Specialities for its nitrobenzene project in India.

The Nitrobenzene market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand Supply& Market Analysis

- Nitrobenzene Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Nitrobenzene Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application and End Use industry

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



