Global Nitrogen Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Liquid Nitrogen (commonly known as LN2) is inert, colorless, odorless, noncorrosive, nonflammable, and extremely cold. Nitrogen makes up the major portion of the atmosphere (78.03% by volume, 75.5% by weight).



The liquid nitrogen products performance is positive with the global economic recovery. The technical barriers of liquid nitrogen are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. However, liquid nitrogen market is dominated by several giant companies across the globe, such as Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and their plants mainly distribute in Europe and North America. Europe is the largest consumer, more than 31% consumption share, followed by North America with about 28% consumption share in 2015.



The global Nitrogen market was 13660 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 17960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Nitrogen market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Linde

- Air Liquide

- Praxair

- Air Products and Chemicals Inc

- Taiyo Nippon Sanso

- Messer Group

- Yingde Gases

- Hangzhou Hangyang

- Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas



Segment by Type:

- NI 5.0

- NI 4.8



Segment by Application:

- Food Freezing

- Plastic and Rubber Deflashing

- Medical and Healthcare

- Metal Manufacturing

- Chemicals and Petroleum Uses



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



