Global Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Control Equipment in Power Plants Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global NOx Control Equipment in Power Plants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.26 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the strict environmental regulations. The Global NOx Control Equipment in Power Plants market has also been witnessing the increasing replacement of old equipment. However, the maturity of this market in developed nations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Control Equipment in Power Plants Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global NOx Control Equipment in Power Plants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alstom S.A., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and The Babcock and Wilcox Company.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Babcock Power Inc., General Electric Co., Siemens AG and Wartsila Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



