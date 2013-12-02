Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market Will Grow at CAGR of 5.22% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Global Non-lethal Weapons market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in global defense budget. The Global Non-lethal Weapons market has also been witnessing the increase in R&D. However, the increase in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Non-lethal Weapons Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Non-lethal Weapons market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BAE Systems plc, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, General Dynamics Corp., Non-Lethal Technologies Inc., and The Safariland Group.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Brügger & Thomet AG, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., Metal Storm Ltd., Qinetiq Group plc, Raytheon Co., TASER International, Inc., and Textron Defense Systems.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Global Non-lethal Weapons Market 2014-2018



View Full Information - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-non-lethal-weapons-market-2014-2018-report.html



Global Non-lethal Weapons market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in global defense budget. The Global Non-lethal Weapons market has also been witnessing the increase in R&D. However, the increase in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market 2012-2016



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Global Commercial Aircrafts Avionics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for aircraft in the APAC region. The Global Commercial Aircrafts Avionics market has also been witnessing the increase in demand for low-maintenance avionics systems. However, the increase in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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