Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Study 2014 - 2030

Non-phthalate plasticizers are replacements to traditional phthalate plasticizers owing to health and environmental concern as well as superior performance characteristics. They are mainly used mainly in food, medical and toys to avoid human contact with plasticizers having carcinogenic properties. Adipate esters are the major type of non-phthalate plasticizers accounting for major share on account of superior properties and low price. The applications of non-phthalate plasticizers include wires & cables, coated fabrics, films & sheets, consumer goods and others. These plasticizers are widely used in wires & cables owing to its flexibility at low temperature and favourable electrical properties.



- Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, By Type

- Adipate Esters

- Trimellitates Esters

- Epoxies Esters

- Benzoates

- Others

- Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, By Application

- Wires & Cables

- Coated Fabrics

- Films & Sheets

- Consumer Goods

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Types and Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



