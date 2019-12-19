Global Non-Thermal Processing Market: Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application & Company Analysis 2025: Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on "Non-thermal Processing Market (Technology - High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulsed Electric Field (PEF), Irradiation, Ultrasonic, Cold Plasma, and Other Technologies; Food Product - Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Beverages, and Other Food Products; Function - Quality Assurance, Microbial Inactivation, Cutting, Emulsification and Homogenization, and Cleaning): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global non-thermal processing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Major Driving Factors of the Global Non-Thermal Processing Market



According to the IGR research analysts, the major factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for convenient food with a fresh look, longer shelf life and presence of nutrients. Non-thermal processing methods offer an alternative to conventional thermal processing. Non-thermal processing methods such as high-pressure processing offer food processors exciting opportunities to develop a new generation of value-added foods that can preserve functional food ingredients. High-pressure treatments destroy harmful microorganisms at low or moderate temperatures without significantly changing the organoleptic and nutritional properties of food materials.



High-Pressure Processing Segment Holds Dominance in the Global Non-Thermal Processing Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global non-thermal processing market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential; and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



It provides the market segmentation by technology (high pressure processing, pulsed electric field, irradiation, ultrasonic, cold plasma, and other technologies), by food product (meat and sea food, fruits and vegetables, beverages, and other food products), by function (quality assurance, microbial inactivation, cutting, emulsification and homogenization, cleaning) and by geography.



The high-pressure processing segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its beneficial features such as its contribution in maintaining the freshness of the food products simultaneously enhancing the shelf life of the food product.



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North America Region Holds the Largest Share in the Non-Thermal Processing Market



North America is the largest market of the non-thermal processing technology, owing to the presence of a large number of non-thermal processing equipment manufacturing companies in this region. Further, availability of a large number of the food retail chain organization, who process their raw material themselves is providing a great opportunity to the non-thermal processing equipment manufacturers in this region.



Top Industry Players in the Market of Non-Thermal Processing



The key players featured in the report are Symbios Technologies, Dukane, Graystar Inc, Nordion Inc., PULSEMASTER B.V., Elea Vertriebs- und Vermarktungsgesellschaft mbH, CHIC Group (FresherTech), Avure Technologies Incorporated, Hiperbaric España, and The Bühler Holding AG. Elea (Elea Vertriebs- und Vermarktungsgesellschaft mbH), Quakenbrueck, Germany, is a SME focused on the development and installation of pulsed electric fields (PEF) in the food industry. The main applications of PEF are focused on the treatment of whole fruits and vegetables to enhance the juice extraction, facilitate the cut, or microbial inactivation to extend shelf life or as an alternative to traditional thermal pasteurization processes.



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About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the non-thermal processing.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.