Global Non-Tire Rubber Products Industry 2020: Market Growth Strategy by Business Challenges and Opportunities, Share, Size, Regional Demand and Forecast Till 2026

Non-tire rubber products are the materials of rubber component that are generally preferred to be employed in applications that focus on industrial equipments and other products which are not related to tire. Non-tire rubber products gain popularity from their ever-increasing use in a wide variety of end-user industries. This happens mostly because rubber has a variety of properties, such as heat resistance and corossion ressistance. This is primarily used for the manufacture of roller covers, adhesives, gaskets, garbage tubes and others.



Improved use of non-tire rubber in automotive sector to minimize vehicle weight for fuel economy increases consumer demand for non-tire rubber. In addition, the growing use of non-tire rubber for the manufacture of rubber boots, medical appliances, rubber belts, mechanical rubber products, roofing rubber, are accelerating market development. However, This may cause health isusues such as allergies coupled with high raw material costs, which may impede market development.



In terms of Geography, the non-tire rubber products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region dominates the non-tire rubber products market owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization coupled with favorable economic environment and the advent of many domestic manufacturers. The growing number of applications for non-tire rubber contributes to the development of the non-tire rubber market coupled with the need for domestic non-tire items. Clear business awareness, technically mature production facilities and, importantly, broad end-users environment define North American industry. Europe has a high market share of non-tire rubber products.



Non-tire Rubber Products Market Segmentation:-

By Product Types:

- Rubber Gloves

- Rubber Hoses

- Medical Equipment and Devices

- Rubber Belts

- Roofing (Rubber)

- Mechanical Rubber Goods

- Toys

- Others



By Application:

- Aerospace

- Printing

- Agriculture & forestry

- Mechanical/plant engineering

- Defense

- Construction

- Ships, ports & ocean

- Oil & Gas

- Material handling



The chemical industry has undergone tremendous changes over the past decade. Armed with an extensive and diverse range of products, the industry has found prolific success in developing as well as developed economies. Post the economic recession of 2007, this industry has grown at a steady pace. Spreading awareness



About environmental issues and evolving consumer preferences are positively impacting this industry.



As per the European Chemical Industry Council, the demand and consumption of chemicals in Europe is anticipated to increase. Targeted investments in R&D for developing novel chemical-based products are likely to feed the proliferation of factories and other industrial units. Furthermore, the surging demand for chemicals is a consequence of increasing consumer spending. Employment in this sector is also expanding at a rapid rate, which in turn is expected to generate several growth opportunities. These factors are thus expected to drive the Non-tire Rubber Products market size in the forthcoming years.



The market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in market attributed to the rapid industrialization in the region. Additionally, the region is the largest producer of coatings and paints which shall boost the market growth. North America is estimated to be the second-largest market attributed to the demand from end-use industries like metallurgy and construction. Europe is estimated to show significant growth attributed to the increased spending of consumers on interior and exterior of houses. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to show considerable growth by the end of the forecast period.



Major players operating in the Global Non-tire Rubber Products Market include

- Exxon Mobil,

- Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company,

- Kumho Petrochemical,

- Lanxess,

- Lion Elastomers, LLC,

- Nizhnekamskneftekhim,

- Versalis,

- Sibur,

- Zeon Corporation,

- and others.



Research Methodology

The Non-tire Rubber Products industry Share report offers an in-depth evaluation of the chemical industry and the demand drivers for chemicals by highlighting information on several aspects of the market, including drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.



The information has been gathered through primary and secondary sources, comprising of interviews from several industry experts and professionals. Secondary sources such as press releases, information from recognized institutes, and other collaterals have been utilized to holistically analyze the industry. Further, top-down and bottom-up approaches have also been employed to ensure 360-degree assessment.



By Geography

- North America (U.S., and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



