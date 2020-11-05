New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- The Global Nonfat Milk Powder Market is forecast to reach USD 12.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nonfat milk powder or nonfat dry milk (NDM) is quite similar to skimmed milk powder (SMP) that contains a lower calorie and extremely lower fat (approximately 1.5% or less by weight). The only difference between the nonfat milk powder and the skimmed milk powder is that the SMP contains at least 34% of protein content, adjusting through the process of Milk retentate or milk permeate, whereas the NDM doesn't have any standardization on the basis of protein level. Apart from the protein level, the nonfat milk powder contains vitamin B12, thiamine, and riboflavin content.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Nonfat Milk Powder market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nonfat Milk Powder industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Nestle S.A., Bob's Red Mill, Hochdorf Holding AG, Amul, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Inc., Unilever, DairyAmerica, Inc., All American Foods, Inc., The St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., among others.



The Nonfat Milk Powder industry is segmented into:



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Ordinary

Confectionery & Bakery

Nutritional Foods

Prepared Foods

Dairy Products

Others



Form Factor Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Ordinary

Agglomerated



Processing Treatment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Low-heat

Medium-heat

High-heat



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Online

Hypermarket

Wholesalers

Retail Stores



Regional Outlook of Nonfat Milk Powder Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Nonfat Milk Powder market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Table Of Contents:



Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Nonfat Milk Powder Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Global Nonfat Milk Powder Market Analysis by Regions

North America Nonfat Milk Powder by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Europe Nonfat Milk Powder by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific Nonfat Milk Powder by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

South America Nonfat Milk Powder by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Middle East and Africa Nonfat Milk Powder by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Global Nonfat Milk Powder Market Segment by Type

Global Nonfat Milk Powder Market Segment by Application

Nonfat Milk Powder Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix



