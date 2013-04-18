Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Nonwoven Filter Media market to reach US$3.88 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emerging demand from developing countries. The Global Nonwoven Filter Media market has also been witnessing development of next-generation nonwoven filter media. However, regulatory standards and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report COVERS the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Nonwoven Filter Media market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Freudenberg & Co. KG, Ahlstrom Corp., and Clarcor Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: 3M Co., Albarrie Canada Ltd., Buckeye Technologies Inc., Cerex Co., Charminar Nonwoven Ltd., Cummins Filtration, Donaldson Co., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., (Dupoint Nonwoven), Eagle Nonwovens Inc., Fiber Bond Corp., Fibertex A/S, Filter Specialists Inc., First Quality Nonwovens Inc., Foss Manufacturing Co., Fybon Industries Ltd., Gordian Nonwoven Technology Co., Hollingswoth & Vose Co., Honeywell International Inc., Japan Vilene Co., Jofo Group, Johns Manville Co., Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lydall Inc., Monadnock Nonwovens LLC, Polymer Group Inc., Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc., and TWE Group.



http://www.reportstack.com/product/102609/global-nonwoven-filter-media-market-2012-2016.html