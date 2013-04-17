Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2012 to 2016 Available on Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Nonwoven Filter Media market to reach US$3.88 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emerging demand from developing countries.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-nonwoven-filter-media-market-2012-2016-report.html



The Global Nonwoven Filter Media market has also been witnessing development of next-generation nonwoven filter media. However, regulatory standards and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report COVERS the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Nonwoven Filter Media market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Freudenberg & Co. KG, Ahlstrom Corp., and Clarcor Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: 3M Co., Albarrie Canada Ltd., Buckeye Technologies Inc., Cerex Co., Charminar Nonwoven Ltd., Cummins Filtration, Donaldson Co., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., (Dupoint Nonwoven), Eagle Nonwovens Inc., Fiber Bond Corp., Fibertex A/S, Filter Specialists Inc., First Quality Nonwovens Inc., Foss Manufacturing Co., Fybon Industries Ltd., Gordian Nonwoven Technology Co., Hollingswoth & Vose Co., Honeywell International Inc., Japan Vilene Co., Jofo Group, Johns Manville Co., Kang Na Hsiung Enterprise Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lydall Inc., Monadnock Nonwovens LLC, Polymer Group Inc., Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc., and TWE Group.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-nonwoven-filter-media-market-2012-2016-report.html



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are the key trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports:



Global Nonwoven(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-nonwoven-filter-media-market-2012-2016-report.html) Filter Media market to reach US$3.88 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emerging demand from developing countries. The Global Nonwoven Filter Media market has also been witnessing development of next-generation nonwoven filter media. However, regulatory standards and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



About Us

ResearchMoz(http://www.researchmoz.us)is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us