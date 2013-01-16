Global NoSQL Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global NoSQL market to grow at a CAGR of 29.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to manage huge amounts of enterprise data. The Global NoSQL market has also been witnessing the emergence of social media. However, increasing operational costs due to lack of expertise could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global NoSQL Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global NoSQL market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are 10gen Inc., Couchbase Inc., DataStax Inc., and Basho Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



