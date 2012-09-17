Global Nostalgia Marketing - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- In an uncertain economic climate, consumers view the past through rose-tinted glasses and are ready to spend on any product or service that can help them recreate the feelings of warmth and security they felt during happier times. At the same time, for the young, retro is seen as cool. This new global report identifies the ways in which companies are exploiting the nostalgia trend, using emotional response to form a bond with consumers and secure their trust and future loyalty.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
