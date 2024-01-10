Global Nutraceutical Excipients Market Set to Reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Consumer Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- In a recent research report titled "Nutraceutical Excipients Market," published by MarketsandMarkets, the global nutraceutical excipients market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2023 to USD 6.1 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period. The surge in popularity of nutraceuticals reflects their diverse therapeutic applications in addressing ailments ranging from cancer and heart conditions to various other health concerns.



Download PDF Brochure

Key Findings:



Consumer Preference for Natural Products Driving Market Growth:



- The organic chemicals product source segment of nutraceutical excipients is a major driver, fueled by consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients.

- The clean label trend, emphasizing transparency and simplicity in ingredient lists, contributes to the rising prominence of organic chemicals in nutraceutical excipients.



Dry Formulation Segment Exhibits High Growth:



- The dry formulation segment, with its versatility and ability to offer formulation flexibility, exhibits the highest CAGR in driving the nutraceutical excipients market growth.

- Dry excipients enhance solubility and dissolution rates of active compounds, contributing to efficient drug delivery systems and improved bioavailability.



North America Leads Market Share:



- North America accounts for the largest share of the nutraceutical excipients market, driven by the strong presence of key companies and increasing lifestyle diseases and health concerns.

- Prominent players in North America actively engage in research, innovation, and product development, contributing significantly to market growth.



Make an Inquiry

Key Players in the Nutraceutical Excipients Market:



- Key players in the market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Kerry Group plc, Ingredion, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE, Roquette Frères, MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG, Cargill, Incorporated, Ashland, IMCD, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc, Air Liquide, Azelis Group, and Biogrund GmbH.



The research report highlights the impact of factors such as the aging population, rising healthcare costs, advancements in food technology, and growing consumer awareness of the link between diet and health in driving the nutraceutical excipients market. The demand for enhanced formulations and specialized excipients underscores the significant growth prospects for the pharmaceutical industry in this sector.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441