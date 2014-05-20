Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Nutricosmetics Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering



Nutricosmetics are ingestible products that help in enhancing the skin, face, body, nails, and hair of individuals. They are beauty supplements, functional foods, or beverages that contain active ingredients and nutrients such as botanical actives, sterol esters, lycopene, enzymes, proteins, minerals, and vitamins that are developed and marketed specifically as beauty aids. Their name derives from the fusion of the terms nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals.



Analysts forecast the Global Nutricosmetics market will grow at a CAGR of 9.76 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Nutricosmetics market can be divided into two segments: Supplements and Food and Beverages. These are forms in which nutricosmetic products are available in the market.



Global Nutricosmetics Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe, the APAC region, North America, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Nutricosmetics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Europe



- APAC



- North America



- ROW



Key Vendors



- Ferrosan Inc.



- Functionalab Inc.



- Laboratoire Oenobiol SAS



- Laboratoires Innéov SNC



Other Prominent Vendors



- BASF SE



- Beiersdorf AG



- Borba Inc.



- Carotech Bhd



- Denomega Nutritional Oils AS



- Frutarom Industries Ltd.



- Frutels LLC



- GlaxoSmithKline plc



- GliSODin Skin Nutrients



- Groupe Danone



- Husumer Mineralbrunnem HMB GmbH & Co. K.G



- IMCD Group BV



- Lonza Group Ltd.



- LycoRed Ltd.



- Martek Biosciences Corp.



- N.V. Perricone M.D. Ltd.



- Nutrilo GmbH



- Quest Vitamins Ltd.



- Shishiedo Co. Ltd.



- Solgar Inc.



- Unilever Group



Key Market Driver



- Global Aging Population.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Lack of Information and Awareness.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- New Product Launches.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/155814/global-nutricosmetics-market-2014-2018.html



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