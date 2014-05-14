Global Nutrition Supplement Market Report: 2014 Edition by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- A dietary supplement, also termed as food supplement or nutrition supplement, is a concoction of several vitamins, minerals, fiber, fatty acids, amino acids and other trace elements, meant for supplementing the diet and supplying nutrients that may be absent in a person's diet or may not be consumed in sufficient quantities. Nutrition supplements can be consumed in form of pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid form. There are three primary nutrition supplement requirements: Lifestyle, Preventive and Proactive, and Clinical.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-nutrition-supplement-market-report-2014-edition-report.html



Wellbeing, vitality, beauty and energy together compose lifestyle requirement; infant nutrition, age related, weight management form preventive and proactive requirement while clinical requirements are composed of medical food, nutrigenomics, etc. However, numerous supplements have active ingredients that impose strong biological effects in the body. The respective property could render them potentially hazardous in various situations and hurt or complicate one’s health.



Dietary supplements have been broadly segmented into six product types: Vitamins, Herbs and Botanical, Sports Nutrition, Minerals, Meal Replacements and others. Each of the product categories has its own significance for the human body and deficiency of any these essential products can lead to diseases and disorders. Vitamins are organic substances vital for the body and are required for maintenance and proper functioning of every organ in the body. There are 60 minerals found in the body, 22 of which are considered essential for good health. Products falling under sports nutrition category include tablets, powders, nutrition bars and drinks formulated to enhance physical activity. Other products encompass glucosamine, melatonin, probiotics, docasahexanenoic acid (DHA), fish oils and shark cartilage, coenzyme Q10 (Co-Q10), amino acids and homeopathic remedies.



The key factors driving growth of the global nutrition supplement industry include ameliorating economic conditions, accelerating aging population, rising urban population, increasing life expectance rate, and escalating number of vitamin tests. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry include growing prevalence of dietary supplements, increasing demand for liquid dietary supplements, rising focus on infant nutrition and focus on novel nutrition ingredients. The intense competition prevailing among various small and large scale players in the global nutrition supplement industry has been studied on the basis of its product segments.



All Latest Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



The global and region wise analysis of the nutrition supplement industry along with a study of the global nutrition market is presented in this report. The nutrition supplement market has been studied on regional level covering three major nutrition supplement segments: vitamin, sports nutrition and minerals. In addition to this, next five year forecast of nutrition supplement industry for each region has been incorporated in the report. The report offers a detailed analysis of the global and regional nutrition supplement industry along with company profiles and business strategies of major nutrition supplement market players, i.e. Atrium innovation Inc, Glanbia Plc, NBTY Inc, and Herbalife Ltd, operating in the global marketplace.



Related Report



Global Nutraceuticals Market Analysis till 2017

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-nutraceuticals-market-analysis-till-2017-emerging-markets-in-asia-pacific-and-latin-america-to-drive-growth-report.html)



Asia-Pacific Nutraceuticals Industry Outlook to 2017

(http://www.researchmoz.us/asia-pacific-nutraceuticals-industry-outlook-to-2017-india-and-china-to-lead-growth-report.html)



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis.We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports.We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets.Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/