Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Nutritional Supplement Market Report: 2013 Edition market report to its offering

Nutraceutical, a portmanteau of nutrition and pharmaceutical, refers to the food elements claiming to have a medicinal effect on human health. Conventionally, nutraceuticals came in general medicinal format like capsules, tablets or powder. Although of late, modern nutraceuticals started coming in various forms of foods; or are included in foods; or as a whole food itself.



On the holistic basis, nutraceuticals are divided in three segments viz. functional foods, nutritional supplements and beverages. Functional food/medicinal food is any fresh/processed food laying claims of being health-promoting or disease-preventing product, beyond being the basic nutrient supplier. On the other hand, a dietary supplement/nutritional supplement/food supplement is an intermixture of various vitamins, minerals, and trace elements which are used for supplementing a person’s diet when it lacks the underlying elements or when their consumption is inadequate. In the report, the nutrition supplement market is covered at large.



Global Nutritional Supplement Market Report: 2013 Edition provides a comprehensive analysis of the global nutrition supplement market along the with the regional dietary supplement markets of the US, India, China, Japan, Korea and Australia. Market dynamics such as the industry trends and developments; and industry growth drivers are discussed in detail. The nutrition supplement market of the US is fiercely competitive with several domestic and international players in fray to expand their market shares. The profiles of leading industry players’ viz. Atrium Innovations, Herbalife, NBTY and Glanbia are also included in this report.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the global nutritional supplement market. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



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