Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Rising health concerns along with changing lifestyles and diets has surged the product demand. Positive outlook towards sports nutrition is among the major market drivers. Increase in the number of global sports event like Big Bash and Indian Premium league have forced athletes to focus on their physical strength. In addition, rise in the number of sports complex and gymnasiums is expected to drive the growth.

Rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, along with growing consumer awareness regarding health issues is expected to propel the market growth over the next seven years. Favorable outlook towards medical nutrition on account of the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases along with weight management programs is expected to propel the product demand.



The report firstly introduced the Nutritional Supplements basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Rising awareness about vegan supplementation owing to increasing concerns over cardiovascular hazards associated with animal nutrition is expected to promote new investments by protein supplements manufacturers. Over the past few years, manufacturers like Glanbia have been investing in R&D for new plant-based protein supplements which is expected to create new opportunities in near future.



Competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of key international players, such as Amway; Abbott Laboratories; Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques; Bayer; Glanbia; Pfizer; Archer Daniels Midland; Carlyle Group; NBTY Inc.; Nu Skin Enterprises; GlaxoSmithKline; Herbalife International; Nature's Sunshine Forms; and Bionova Lifesciences among others.



