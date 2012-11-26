Global OEM Premium Audio Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global OEM Premium Audio market to reach US$2,242 million by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in automotive production and sales. The Global OEM Premium Audio market has also been witnessing increasing potential in emerging markets. However, technological obsolescence could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global OEM Premium Audio Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North America, Europe, China, India, and Brazil regions; it also covers the Global OEM Premium Audio market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Bose Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., and Sony Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Pioneer Electronics Inc., Continental Corp, and Alpine Electronics Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.

Latest Reports:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/150142

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/150143



For TOC And Complete Report Kindly Visit:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-oem-premium-audio-market-2011-2015