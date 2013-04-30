Global off-Grid Energy Storage Market 2012-2016 - World off-Grid Energy Storage Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Off-grid Energy Storage market to grow at a CAGR of 6.37 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the technology's contribution to reducing global CO2 levels. The Global Off-grid Energy Storage market has also been witnessing an increase in the R and D of off-grid energy storage systems. However, the issue of storage energy loss could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164773



TechNavio's report, Global Off-grid Energy Storage Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Off-grid Energy Storage market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Ballard Power Systems Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Hydrogenics Corp., and UTC Power LLC.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Plug Power Inc., Protonex Technology Corp., IdaTech LLC, and Ceramic Fuel Cells Ltd.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-off-grid-energy-storage-market-2012-2016



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Latest Reports:



Global Data Center Rack Market 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166701



Data center racks are equipment used to support servers, switches, routers, and other network-related devices. They enable efficient and easier management of data center networks. The racks are designed to hold multiple servers in a secure environment. Moreover, the racks come equipped with additional features that provide provisions for cooling, power distribution, connectivity, and cable management. Furthermore, vendors are making use of the latest technological advancements to incorporate advanced features such as remote monitoring into the racks. Hence, data center operators are increasingly adopting data center racks that can independently manage various tasks such as cooling and airflow.



Global Engineering Service Outsourcing Market 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166702



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Engineering Service Outsourcing (ESO) market to grow at a CAGR of 25.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for cost reduction. The Global ESO market has also been witnessing the emergence of India as key ESO destination. However, the concerns related to intellectual property (IP) could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global ESO Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global ESO market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/