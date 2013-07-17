Global Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services Market Research Report 2012-2016 Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Global Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services market to grow at a CAGR of 3.63 percent over the period 2012-2106. The increasing working population is one of the key factors contributing to this market growth. The Global Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of luxury stationery items. However, the increasing number of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Europe, and the MEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Co., OfficeMax Inc., Office Depot Inc., and Staples Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are ACCO Brands Corp., Best Buy Co. Inc., Cross (A.T.) Co., Kate’s Paperie Ltd., Lyreco Group, Osbornes Stationers Ltd., Paperchase Products Ltd., Paper Warehouse Inc., Ryman Ltd., Ricoh Americas Corp., The UPS Store Inc., United Stationers Inc., and VOW Europe Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



